Sunday's weather forecast

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/14 Rain 0

Incheon 18/13 Cloudy 0

Suwon 20/14 Rain 0

Cheongju 22/15 Rain 0

Daejeon 21/14 Rain 0

Chuncheon 22/14 Rain 30

Gangneung 25/16 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/14 Rain 0

Gwangju 20/14 Cloudy 10

Jeju 19/15 Cloudy 10

Daegu 24/15 Cloudy 10

Busan 22/15 Cloudy 10

