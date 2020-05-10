S. Korea reports 34 new virus cases, biggest single-day jump since April 9
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 34 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, the biggest single day spike since April 9, due apparently to the latest cluster infection blamed on clubs in Seoul's multicultural district of Itaewon.
The new cases raised South Korea's total cases of COVID-19 to 10,874 and the nation's death toll remained unchanged at 256, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The spike came after a 29-year-old patient, whom health authorities consider to be the first patient in the cluster infection, visited five clubs and bars in Itaewon from the night of May 1 to the early hours of the following morning.
