Full text of President Moon's special address

However, it doesn't mean that we are back to the time before the COVID-19 outbreak. The infection cluster which recently occurred in entertainment facilities has raised awareness that, even during the stabilization phase, similar situations can arise again anytime, anywhere in an enclosed, crowded space. It's not over until it's over. While keeping enhanced alertness till the end, we must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention. Nevertheless, there's no reason to stand still out of fear. If we do not let our guard down, our epidemic prevention and quarantine system can fully control and manage the spread of the virus. We have the right quarantine and medical systems combined with experience to respond quickly to any unexpected infection clusters that might occur.