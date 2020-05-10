Moon says S. Korea's offer of inter-Korean railway, individual tours still valid
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Sunday that South and North Korea should look to carry out their own cooperation projects, such as joint quarantine efforts, regardless of the stalled negotiations between the North and the United States.
Moon made the remark after delivering a special address marking the third anniversary of his inauguration, stressing that cooperation proposals that Seoul has made so far, such as those related to an inter-Korean railway connection and individual tours to the North, remain valid.
Moon said the South will keep trying to persuade the North to accept such cooperation offers.
"Existing proposals remain valid," Moon said, when asked about the fate of his proposals for inter-Korean cooperation. "We will keep persuading North Korea so that our offers can be accepted."
Moon said the North appears to be suffering from difficulties caused by COVID-19.
Moon also said that both the South and the U.S. are maintaining "communication" with the North.
