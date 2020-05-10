Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Innovation's two affiliates donate 4,000 COVID-19 test kits to Myanmar

May 10, 2020

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Energy Co. and SK Trading International Co. have donated 4,000 Korean-made coronavirus test kits to Myanmar, the two firms' parent company said Sunday.

The test kits worth about US$50,000 arrived in Myanmar's commercial capital of Yangon on Saturday, said SK Innovation Co., South Korea's biggest refiner by sales.

Suh Sok-won, CEO of SK Trading International, said the company has donated the test kits on humanitarian grounds as the Southeast Asian country is having difficulties diagnosing people who have suspected coronavirus due to the lack of test kits.

In Myanmar, the virus has killed six people and infected 178, according to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time statistics for the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, SK Energy and SK Trading International each purchased a 17.5 percent stake in Best Oil Co., a leading oil and gas company in Myanmar.

