S. Korea to conduct coronavirus antibody tests in late May
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will conduct coronavirus antibody tests in late May to determine the true extent of coronavirus infections in the country, officials said Sunday.
The serology tests on 7,000 people aged 10 or above are also expected to show how many people have immunity against the novel coronavirus.
For the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, the nation's two worst-hit regions, authorities will conduct serology tests on 1,000 people, officials said.
Health authorities will begin conducting the antibody tests after they make a decision on the methodology of the serology tests, officials said.
Experts have said a significant number of people in the nation might have recovered from the virus without knowing they were infected.
South Korea reported 34 additional cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,874.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 9,610 have recovered so far.
