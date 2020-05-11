Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Number of new coronavirus patients surpasses 30 for 1st time in 1 month (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon makes 1st official remark on push for universal employment insurance (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon to pursue universal employment insurance in steps (Donga llbo)
-- Moon pledges to lay foundation for universal employment insurance (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon pledges to lay foundation for universal employment insurance (Segye Times)
-- Nearly 2,000 Itaewon clubgoers remain untraceable (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Moon pledges to lay foundation for universal employment insurance (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Coronavirus that started in Itaewon clubs reaches Jeju Island (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon to lead post-coronavirus era with economy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon pledges to lay foundation for universal employment insurance (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon to turn S. Korea into 'world factory of high-tech industries' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Itaewon cluster sparks fears of a second wave (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon pledges to focus on economy for rest of term (Korea Herald)
-- Infections in Itaewon clubs spread across nation (Korea Times)
