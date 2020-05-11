Korean-language dailies

-- Number of new coronavirus patients surpasses 30 for 1st time in 1 month (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon makes 1st official remark on push for universal employment insurance (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon to pursue universal employment insurance in steps (Donga llbo)

-- Moon pledges to lay foundation for universal employment insurance (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon pledges to lay foundation for universal employment insurance (Segye Times)

-- Nearly 2,000 Itaewon clubgoers remain untraceable (Chosun Ilbo)

-- President Moon pledges to lay foundation for universal employment insurance (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Coronavirus that started in Itaewon clubs reaches Jeju Island (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon to lead post-coronavirus era with economy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon pledges to lay foundation for universal employment insurance (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon to turn S. Korea into 'world factory of high-tech industries' (Korea Economic Daily)

