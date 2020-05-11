(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 11)

No one can quarrel with the president's desire to get over the economic crisis and his confidence that he can do that. But he must refrain from complacency. Despite his remarkably high approval rating, Moon must not ignore the chilly reaction from the public to his economic performance over the last three years. In a recent Gallup Korea poll, only 1 percent of respondents praised Moon's economic leadership. Instead of blindly bragging about a successful battle against Covid-19, Moon must learn from French President Emmanuel Macron, who pressed ahead with his socialist reform agenda in the face of strong opposition from supporters and even sustained protests in the streets of France, down to the small towns. Moon's real challenges have just begun.

