Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports dip 46.3 pct in first 10 days of May

All Headlines 08:57 May 11, 2020

SEJONG, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell sharply from a year earlier in the first 10 days of May amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments plunged 46.3 percent in the May 1-10 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#exports-May
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!