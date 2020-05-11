Outstanding state bonds near 1,100 tln won: data
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The value of South Korea's outstanding state and special bonds has soared this year to flirt with 1,100 trillion won (US$901 billion) due to more fiscal spending to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, data showed Monday.
The outstanding amount of government bonds and debt issued by public institutions came to a new high of 1,098.4 trillion won as of Friday, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.
The figure was up 78.3 trillion won from the end of last year. In late March last year, the value broke through the 1,000 trillion-won level.
Outstanding government bonds came to 753.5 trillion won, up 65.7 trillion won over the cited period.
The outstanding value of special bonds, which are issued by public institutions and backed by the state, stood at 344.9 trillion won, up 12.6 trillion won.
The jump in outstanding state and special bonds comes amid government efforts to cushion the economy from the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In March, the National Assembly passed an 11.7 trillion-won supplementary budget to help cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, of which 10.3 trillion won was raised in a state bond issue.
In late April, the government decided to float 3.4 trillion won in state bonds to fund part of state cash grants to all its citizens suffering from the coronavirus crisis.
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
BTS joins Obamas, Lady Gaga in YouTube virtual commencement next month
-
4
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
4
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea on alert over yet another cluster infection amid eased social distancing
-
1
(4th LD) Coronavirus cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 54
-
2
Itaewon turns into ghost town following cluster infection
-
3
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
4
(LEAD) PM warns of strong steps against club visitors over non-cooperation in virus testing
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 34 new virus cases, biggest single-day jump in one month