Monday's weather forecast

May 11, 2020

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/12 Cloudy 30

Incheon 18/12 Sunny 60

Suwon 21/11 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 25/13 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 25/13 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 22/11 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 25/17 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 25/13 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 25/14 Sunny 20

Jeju 23/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 27/14 Sunny 20

Busan 24/16 Sunny 0

