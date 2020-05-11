Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai to launch all-new EV next year

All Headlines 10:17 May 11, 2020

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday it plans to launch a new large-size electric vehicle next year to absorb rising demand for environment-friendly vehicles.

Hyundai Motor recently explained the planned launch of the electrified model, with the project name of NE, and its production plan to the union, a company spokesman said over the phone.

Hyundai plans to produce the next-generation pure electric model at its plant, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The company also explained the plan to the union as any changes in assembly lines require agreement from unionized workers, he said.

This photo, taken on Nov. 5, 2019, and provided by Hyundai Motor Group, shows Hyundai Motor's EV concept 45 displayed at the China International Import Expo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"But the company has yet to consult with the union on proceeding with the new electric model's production," the spokesman said.

The new electrified model will be based on the EV concept 45, which was introduced at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September and at the China International Import Expo, held in Shanghai in November.

The EV concept 45 adopts the carmaker's next-generation design direction of "sensuous sportiness," which is defined by the harmony of four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology.

The number represents the 45 years since 1974, when the Korean carmaker unveiled the Pony Coupe Concept at the Torino Motor Show.

Currently, Hyundai has two all-electric passenger car models, the Ioniq and the Kona EV, in its lineup.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai-new EV model
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!