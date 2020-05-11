The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:08 May 11, 2020
SEOUL, May. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.85 0.85
2-M 0.93 0.94
3-M 0.98 1.00
6-M 1.00 1.02
12-M 1.09 1.10
(END)
