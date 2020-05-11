(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
BTS joins Obamas, Lady Gaga in YouTube virtual commencement next month
-
4
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
4
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea on alert over yet another cluster infection amid eased social distancing
-
1
(4th LD) Coronavirus cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 54
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
Itaewon turns into ghost town following cluster infection
-
4
(LEAD) PM warns of strong steps against club visitors over non-cooperation in virus testing
-
5
Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 79