KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KISWire 14,600 0
BukwangPharm 24,350 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,900 DN 500
SKNetworks 5,180 UP 10
ORION Holdings 14,450 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 6,140 UP 210
CHONGKUNDANG 102,000 UP 2,900
AmoreG 56,000 DN 1,700
HyundaiMtr 93,700 DN 800
HankookShellOil 259,500 0
KCC 153,000 DN 4,500
DOOSAN 40,300 UP 200
Donga Socio Holdings 89,100 UP 2,700
KiaMtr 30,550 UP 50
HyundaiEng&Const 33,900 DN 1,100
Youngpoong 553,000 UP 29,000
SamsungF&MIns 186,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,000 UP 1,050
Kogas 27,500 UP 100
DaelimInd 80,800 DN 500
SK hynix 84,500 DN 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10300 UP200
AK Holdings 24,700 UP 450
LOTTE 37,850 DN 900
HITEJINRO 34,550 UP 350
LotteFood 386,500 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 49,550 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 29,550 DN 500
BoryungPharm 13,150 UP 50
L&L 11,250 UP 150
NamyangDairy 316,000 DN 2,500
SsangyongMtr 1,525 DN 35
LOTTE Fine Chem 37,100 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,600 DN 650
LG Corp. 62,000 UP 400
SsangyongCement 5,120 DN 90
Nongshim 298,500 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 243,500 DN 10,000
Yuhan 52,000 UP 2,850
SLCORP 13,750 UP 550
(MORE)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
BTS joins Obamas, Lady Gaga in YouTube virtual commencement next month
-
4
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
4
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea on alert over yet another cluster infection amid eased social distancing
-
1
(4th LD) Coronavirus cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 54
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
Itaewon turns into ghost town following cluster infection
-
4
(LEAD) PM warns of strong steps against club visitors over non-cooperation in virus testing
-
5
Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 79