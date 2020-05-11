KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaekwangInd 775,000 DN 5,000
KAL 18,850 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,050 UP 50
Hyosung 69,400 DN 800
Binggrae 68,200 UP 1,300
GCH Corp 23,000 UP 1,500
LotteChilsung 111,500 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,930 DN 230
POSCO 176,000 DN 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 74,700 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 180,500 UP 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,900 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,165 UP 140
DB INSURANCE 46,200 UP 1,050
SamsungElec 48,400 DN 400
NHIS 9,390 DN 160
SK Discovery 26,750 UP 850
LS 35,900 DN 450
GC Corp 149,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 24,550 DN 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,200 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 287,000 UP 1,500
KPIC 128,000 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,520 DN 130
SKC 49,900 DN 700
GS Retail 38,050 UP 400
SBC 9,940 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 25,750 DN 450
Handsome 27,600 UP 3,500
TONGYANG 1,290 UP 10
Daesang 23,600 DN 150
Hanwha 19,200 0
DB HiTek 27,800 DN 250
CJ 78,800 DN 1,200
JWPHARMA 29,950 UP 500
LGInt 13,400 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 4,030 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 143,000 DN 1,000
KorElecTerm 32,550 UP 2,300
SGBC 29,950 UP 500
