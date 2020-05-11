Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 May 11, 2020

Ottogi 534,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 33,250 DN 150
DaeduckElec 8,210 0
MERITZ SECU 3,205 DN 35
HtlShilla 79,800 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 29,800 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 116,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 76,900 UP 1,200
KSOE 79,900 DN 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,950 UP 650
OCI 39,350 DN 1,650
LS ELECTRIC 38,050 DN 150
KorZinc 372,500 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,200 DN 60
SYC 39,250 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 33,800 DN 300
UNID 41,650 DN 950
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,000 DN 8,500
LG Innotek 136,000 DN 1,500
S-Oil 68,300 DN 700
S-1 87,000 UP 1,800
DWS 24,500 UP 500
Hanchem 87,100 DN 1,900
KumhoPetrochem 71,100 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 26,400 UP 550
HDC HOLDINGS 9,680 UP 380
HyundaiMipoDock 30,400 DN 650
Mobis 172,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,450 DN 550
Hanon Systems 9,170 UP 300
SK 179,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO 21,900 DN 450
DAEKYO 4,825 UP 185
GKL 15,200 DN 550
SamsungSecu 28,500 DN 450
COWAY 64,400 UP 2,600
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,500 DN 3,100
IBK 7,600 DN 140
SKTelecom 205,000 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 36,100 UP 400
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!