Ottogi 534,000 DN 3,000

IlyangPharm 33,250 DN 150

DaeduckElec 8,210 0

MERITZ SECU 3,205 DN 35

HtlShilla 79,800 DN 2,500

Hanmi Science 29,800 DN 50

SamsungElecMech 116,500 DN 2,500

Hanssem 76,900 UP 1,200

KSOE 79,900 DN 1,800

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,950 UP 650

OCI 39,350 DN 1,650

LS ELECTRIC 38,050 DN 150

KorZinc 372,500 DN 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 4,200 DN 60

SYC 39,250 UP 350

HYUNDAI WIA 33,800 DN 300

UNID 41,650 DN 950

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,000 DN 8,500

LG Innotek 136,000 DN 1,500

S-Oil 68,300 DN 700

S-1 87,000 UP 1,800

DWS 24,500 UP 500

Hanchem 87,100 DN 1,900

KumhoPetrochem 71,100 DN 1,000

IS DONGSEO 26,400 UP 550

HDC HOLDINGS 9,680 UP 380

HyundaiMipoDock 30,400 DN 650

Mobis 172,500 DN 3,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,450 DN 550

Hanon Systems 9,170 UP 300

SK 179,000 DN 3,500

KEPCO 21,900 DN 450

DAEKYO 4,825 UP 185

GKL 15,200 DN 550

SamsungSecu 28,500 DN 450

COWAY 64,400 UP 2,600

LOTTE SHOPPING 90,500 DN 3,100

IBK 7,600 DN 140

SKTelecom 205,000 DN 2,000

S&T MOTIV 36,100 UP 400

(MORE)