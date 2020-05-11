KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiElev 63,600 DN 2,000
NamhaeChem 7,750 DN 130
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,050 DN 350
BGF 4,595 UP 40
SamsungEng 11,350 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 102,500 DN 3,000
PanOcean 3,290 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 29,500 DN 650
CheilWorldwide 17,250 DN 450
KT 23,450 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 DN9000
DongwonF&B 205,000 UP 1,000
LG Uplus 13,450 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,800 DN 850
KT&G 78,400 DN 300
DHICO 3,940 UP 10
LG Display 10,750 DN 150
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 273,500 DN 3,500
Kangwonland 24,500 DN 400
NAVER 214,500 UP 500
Kakao 207,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 699,000 UP 20,000
DWEC 3,535 DN 35
Donga ST 92,100 UP 1,800
DONGSUH 17,750 UP 400
DSME 17,100 DN 150
DSINFRA 4,885 UP 400
LGH&H 1,436,000 UP 16,000
KEPCO KPS 31,300 DN 1,150
LGCHEM 346,500 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 16,650 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 69,800 DN 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,550 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,500 DN 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 54,500 DN 700
Celltrion 210,500 0
Huchems 17,100 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,300 DN 2,500
