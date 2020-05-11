KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 47,800 DN 700
LOTTE Himart 27,500 UP 650
GS 37,800 DN 600
CJ CGV 23,050 DN 950
HYUNDAILIVART 11,000 DN 50
LIG Nex1 24,500 UP 600
Fila Holdings 33,000 DN 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 101,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 26,250 DN 600
HANWHA LIFE 1,700 0
AMOREPACIFIC 175,500 DN 6,000
LF 13,150 UP 150
FOOSUNG 6,910 DN 10
JW HOLDINGS 5,040 0
SK Innovation 97,500 DN 1,100
POONGSAN 20,000 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 32,150 DN 650
Hansae 12,050 UP 200
LG HAUSYS 53,800 DN 100
Youngone Corp 25,700 UP 200
KOLON IND 31,000 UP 250
HanmiPharm 271,000 DN 5,000
BNK Financial Group 4,785 DN 80
emart 111,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY214 50 DN950
KOLMAR KOREA 43,200 DN 700
CUCKOO 91,600 UP 2,600
COSMAX 85,200 DN 2,400
MANDO 25,100 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 586,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 57,200 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 24,150 UP 900
Netmarble 100,000 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S245500 DN4500
ORION 123,500 DN 500
BGF Retail 150,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 82,800 UP 3,300
HDC-OP 19,750 UP 950
HYOSUNG HEAVY 16,100 DN 250
WooriFinancialGroup 8,010 DN 60
