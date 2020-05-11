Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Huchemsfinechemical Q1 net profit up 12.3 pct. to 23.7 bln won

All Headlines 15:47 May 11, 2020

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- HuchemsfinechemicalCorp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 23.7 billion won (US$ 19.4 million), up 12.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 31.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 28.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7.3 percent to 179.7 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!