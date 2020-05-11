Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Green Food Q1 net income up 13 pct. to 41.1 bln won

All Headlines 16:42 May 11, 2020

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 41.1 billion won (US$ 33.7 million), up 13 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 31.1 billion won, up 15.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 7.1 percent to 834.7 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

