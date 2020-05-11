S. Korea shares coronavirus-related quarantine know-how with 66 foreign partners: official
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has advised a total of 66 foreign countries about tackling the coronavirus outbreak amid growing international calls for sharing its quarantine experience and know-how, a senior foreign ministry official said Monday.
Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho made the remark during a meeting of an interagency government task force set up to deal with foreign requests seeking to benchmark South Korea's quarantine system that has gained global recognition for considerable success in flattening the curve.
"The figures show as of last week that our country has carried out activities related to international quarantine cooperation by hosting more than 250 online seminars and videoconferences for 66 countries and 23 international organizations," he said.
South Korea launched the task force late last month to help foreign countries cope with the coronavirus by sharing its own quarantine experience. It has held a slew of online seminars on virus responses with countries like the United States and many countries in Europe and South America.
In Monday's meeting, Lee also said that the government is considering dispatching experts to other countries wishing to learn more about Korea's case firsthand or inviting them to Seoul.
"We plan to gradually look into such projects, when conditions are met," he added.
