3.8 magnitude quake detected in N. Korea
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected late Monday in an eastern North Korean province, South Korea's weather authority said, adding that the quake appeared to be natural.
The tremor was detected at 7:45 p.m., some 37 kilometers northwest of Pyonggang County in Kangwon Province, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
The administration earlier said the magnitude of the quake was 4.0 but later revised it down to 3.8.
South Korea closely monitors seismic activities in the communist state, partly because what the administration calls "artificial" tremors may indicate nuclear tests.
Pyonggang, however, has frequently seen natural seismic activities, with a 3.5 magnitude quake detected there in September.
(END)
