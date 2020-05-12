Trump names new deputy commander of USFK
WASHINGTON, May 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has named a new deputy commander for U.S. Forces Korea, with the rank of lieutenant general, the Pentagon announced Monday.
Air Force Maj. Gen. Scott L. Pleus was appointed to the rank of three-star general and assigned as deputy commander of USFK, the Pentagon said in a release.
Pleus has also been assigned as commander of the Air Component Command, United Nations Command; commander of the Air Component Command, Combined Forces Command; and commander of the 7th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Osan Air Base, South Korea.
He is in line to succeed Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, who began serving in the same positions in August 2018.
Pleus is currently director of air and cyberspace operations at Headquarters Pacific Air Forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
BTS joins Obamas, Lady Gaga in YouTube virtual commencement next month
-
5
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
4
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 94
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul postpones reopening schools following spike in club infections
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea at critical juncture for virus containment amid rising Itaewon-linked infections
-
5
(LEAD) PM warns of strong steps against club visitors over non-cooperation in virus testing