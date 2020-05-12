Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea postpones reopening schools for one week (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- School reopening delayed, high school seniors to return to school on May 20 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Itaewon club infections lead to postponement of school reopening (Donga llbo)
-- School reopening put off for one week (Seoul Shinmun)
-- High school seniors to go to school on May 20 (Segye Times)
-- Civic group for sex slavery victims uses 33 mln won in public donation to buy beer (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Adults lose disease control, high school seniors miss school (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- School resumption postponed again for one week (Hankyoreh)
-- Reopening schools delayed following spike in club infections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Companies reluctant to bring back overseas factories to S. Korea due to regulations (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Freelancers, contract workers, artists to be entitled to get employment insurance next year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Infections in Itaewon cluster rise to 86 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- School resumption postponed amid concerns of second wave (Korea Herald)
-- Government struggles to trace Itaewon clubbers (Korea Times)
