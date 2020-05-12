S. Korea's environment monitoring satellite sends first maritime images
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea released the first images sent back by its environment monitoring satellite that clearly shows waters around the Korean Peninsula, the science ministry said Tuesday.
The Chollian-2B, the country's first geostationary satellite launched from French Guiana on Feb. 18 (local time) and now at a fixed orbit some 35,786 kilometers above the equator, provided better-than-expected initial photos of the Northeast Asian region, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
The 3.4-ton satellite stationed at 128.25 degrees longitude took the images on two different occasions, once on March 23 and the second time on April 21 and the following day. The images were taken to test the cutting-edge Geostationary Ocean Color Imager-2 (GOCI-2).
"The first images have not been appropriately corrected, but they are still very sharp, underlying the excellence of the Chollian-2B," the ministry said in a release.
Compared with the existing Chollian-1 satellite, the spatial resolution is four times better, making it possible for the satellite to check ports, seaside facilities, bridges and changes in the water conditions near land, as well as oil spills.
In addition, the satellite has four more observation bands compared with the former satellite, which can utilize everything from ultraviolet through near infrared.
The ministry said scientists will optimize and calibrate the GOCI-2 in the coming months so that full-fledged image services can start in October as planned.
Besides the maritime imager, the Chollian-2B is equipped with the Geostationary Environmental Monitoring Spectrometer (GEMS) with "machine learning" capabilities that can observe and track fine dust and 20 types of air pollutants, including ozone, sulfur dioxide and formaldehyde.
The country spent 386.7 billion won (US$316 million) on the Chollian-2B project, which began in 2011.
The ministry said the life cycle of the satellite is 10 years, the same as the Chollian-2A.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
BTS joins Obamas, Lady Gaga in YouTube virtual commencement next month
-
5
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
4
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 94
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul postpones reopening schools following spike in club infections
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea at critical juncture for virus containment amid rising Itaewon-linked infections
-
5
(LEAD) PM warns of strong steps against club visitors over non-cooperation in virus testing