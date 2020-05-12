Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 May 12, 2020
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/12 Cloudy 0
Incheon 17/12 Cloudy 0
Suwon 19/11 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 22/13 Sunny 0
Daejeon 21/13 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 20/11 Sunny 20
Gangneung 24/14 Sunny 0
Jeonju 22/13 Sunny 0
Gwangju 22/13 Sunny 0
Jeju 24/16 Sunny 0
Daegu 27/15 Sunny 0
Busan 21/16 Sunny 0
(END)
