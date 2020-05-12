Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

May 12, 2020

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/12 Cloudy 0

Incheon 17/12 Cloudy 0

Suwon 19/11 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 22/13 Sunny 0

Daejeon 21/13 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 20/11 Sunny 20

Gangneung 24/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/13 Sunny 0

Gwangju 22/13 Sunny 0

Jeju 24/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 27/15 Sunny 0

Busan 21/16 Sunny 0
