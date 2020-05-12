Seoul stocks open lower on looming resurgence of virus cases
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday tracking overnight losses on the Wall Street amid the growing concerns over a resurgence of the new coronavirus around the globe.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.45 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,926.95 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.45 percent on Monday (local time) while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.78 percent, as investors sat on the sidelines over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rising hope over the reopening of businesses around the globe, including in the U.S., however, limited the decline.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics slid 0.93 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.95 percent. Top battery maker Samsung SDI lost 1.22 percent.
Mobile carriers opened higher, with SK Telecom advancing 0.73 percent and its smaller rival KT gaining 0.64 percent. LG Uplus added 0.74 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,226.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.45 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
BTS joins Obamas, Lady Gaga in YouTube virtual commencement next month
-
5
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
4
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 94
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul postpones reopening schools following spike in club infections
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea at critical juncture for virus containment amid rising Itaewon-linked infections
-
5
(LEAD) PM warns of strong steps against club visitors over non-cooperation in virus testing