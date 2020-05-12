SK hynix joins hands with KAIST on use of AI tech in chipmaking
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's second-largest chipmaker, said Tuesday it has joined hands with the country's leading research university to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the chip manufacturing process.
Under the memorandum of understanding with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), SK hynix will provide real-time data of its chipmaking process.
KAIST will use its AI system to analyze the data and help the company to improve its product quality, according to SK hynix.
It marks the first time in the country that a chipmaker is sharing its manufacturing data in real time.
SK hynix said it launched a cloud system in March for data transmission and helped KAIST to set up separate working areas for security reasons.
SK hynix has been trying to expand application of AI technology in chipmaking in recent years to process massive data. The company last year established the Machine Intelligence and Data Analytics Solutions (MIDAS) lab to set up an AI-powered system across various areas in the company.
