KT, construction equipment maker to cooperate on 5G-based remote control solution
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Korea's leading telecommunications firm, said Tuesday it has joined hands with Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. to develop 5G-based remote control platform for construction equipment and industrial trucks.
Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), the two sides will collaborate in developing various technologies for the builder's autonomous forklift, including remote control platform, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice assistant solution and augmented reality-based maintenance support.
Hyundai Construction Equipment introduced an unmanned forklift last year.
The two companies said they plan to expand their cooperation in manufacturing, logistics and construction using 5G and AI technologies.
