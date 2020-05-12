The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 May 12, 2020
SEOUL, May. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.83 0.85
2-M 0.91 0.93
3-M 0.96 0.98
6-M 0.99 1.00
12-M 1.08 1.09
(END)
