Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea struggles to contain more club-linked virus cases
SEOUL -- South Korea is again raising its guard against a cluster infection linked to clubs and bars in Seoul as related confirmed cases have been reported across the country and many potentially infected people remain out of contact, health authorities said Tuesday.
The country reported 27 more cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, with 22 of them local cases, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,936, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
(LEAD) Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
SEOUL -- Infections connected to bars and clubs in Seoul's multicultural district of Itaewon emerged as the second biggest cluster infection reported in the country's capital on Tuesday.
Infections in Seoul linked to the case totaled 64, compared with 98 cases reported in relation to a call center in the city's southwestern ward of Guro in March, according to the Seoul metropolitan government.
-----------------
Air-conditioned buses in Seoul to run with windows open amid virus woes
SEOUL -- Buses in Seoul will be able to keep their windows open while running air conditioners as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus, the city government said Tuesday.
The measure, applicable to buses on all routes, comes amid concerns that air conditioning in closed spaces may result in spreading the contagious virus among passengers.
-----------------
Seoul stocks expand losses late Tuesday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks expanded losses late Tuesday morning on fresh concerns over yet another round of a trade row between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 19.40 points, or 1 percent, to 1,916.00 as of 11:20 a.m.
The decrease came after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that he was "not interested" in a trade deal with China. The world's top two economies are also major trade partners of South Korea.
------------------
(LEAD) One more Army officer tests positive for coronavirus linked to Itaewon club case
SEOUL -- An Army officer has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the military's eighth case linked to clubs in Seoul's Itaewon district, while most other military personnel suspected of links to Itaewon clubs or visitors tested negative, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The new case brought the total number of COVID-19 infections among the military population to 47.
------------------
S. Korea's economic contraction seen worsening over coronavirus pandemic: KDI
SEJONG -- South Korea's economic contraction shows signs of worsening as the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures have crippled global supply chains and ravaged consumer demand, a state-run think tank said Tuesday.
"The Korean economy is fast contracting as consumption and exports decrease on the negative impacts of COVID-19," the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in its English-language Monthly Economic Trends publication.
-------------------
Moon urges speedy push for expanding quarantine system, employment insurance
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in stressed the need Tuesday for meticulous preparation to broaden South Korea's state employment insurance system in phases to cover the entire economically active population.
"It is essential at this time to strengthen the employment safety net and to expand the insurance (coverage) to those in special types of employment and low-wage part-time workers," he said during a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.
(END)
