Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Finance minister to donate relief handout

All Headlines 13:59 May 12, 2020

SEJONG, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Tuesday he will donate his coronavirus relief handout, joining other senior officials in donating their handouts to benefit others.

South Korea has begin providing relief handouts to every household to ease the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. For a household with four or more people, 1 million won (US$815) will be given.

In a Facebook posting, Hong said such a donation will become an "asset of hope" as the world is fighting against the devastating coronavirus outbreak.

Hong said donations from the relief handouts will be used to help those who recently lost jobs.

The government is campaigning to encourage the wealthy to donate their share of the relief handouts.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who doubles as the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, speaks at a meeting of economy-related ministers at the government complex in Seoul on May 7, 2020, on dealing with any economic fallout from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#finance minister-relief handout
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!