Finance minister to donate relief handout
SEJONG, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Tuesday he will donate his coronavirus relief handout, joining other senior officials in donating their handouts to benefit others.
South Korea has begin providing relief handouts to every household to ease the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. For a household with four or more people, 1 million won (US$815) will be given.
In a Facebook posting, Hong said such a donation will become an "asset of hope" as the world is fighting against the devastating coronavirus outbreak.
Hong said donations from the relief handouts will be used to help those who recently lost jobs.
The government is campaigning to encourage the wealthy to donate their share of the relief handouts.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
5
BTS joins Obamas, Lady Gaga in YouTube virtual commencement next month
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
3
(LEAD) Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
4
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
5
(6th LD) Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 94