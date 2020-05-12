Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kolon Industries Q1 net profit up 711.8 pct. to 163.1 bln won

All Headlines 15:03 May 12, 2020

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 163.1 billion won (US$ 133.1 million), up 711.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 26.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 48.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 6.5 percent to 989.3 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!