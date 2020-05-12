Kolon Industries Q1 net profit up 711.8 pct. to 163.1 bln won
All Headlines 15:03 May 12, 2020
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 163.1 billion won (US$ 133.1 million), up 711.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 26.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 48.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 6.5 percent to 989.3 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
