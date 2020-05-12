Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Aerospace remains in red in Q1

All Headlines 15:39 May 12, 2020

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 9.1 billion won (US$ 7.4 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the January-March period was 3.2 billion, compared with a loss of 5.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 7.6 percent to 1.02 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!