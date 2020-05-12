KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE 37,950 UP 100
AK Holdings 23,850 DN 850
LOTTE Fine Chem 35,650 DN 1,450
BoryungPharm 13,200 UP 50
L&L 11,050 DN 200
Nongshim 308,500 UP 10,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,000 DN 50
KAL 18,300 DN 550
Shinsegae 244,000 UP 500
LG Corp. 61,300 DN 700
SGBC 28,900 DN 1,050
Hyosung 69,200 DN 200
SsangyongMtr 1,495 DN 30
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,950 DN 650
NamyangDairy 312,500 DN 3,500
Daesang 24,400 UP 800
SBC 9,620 DN 320
ORION Holdings 14,350 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 25,700 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 3,925 DN 105
SKNetworks 5,010 DN 170
TONGYANG 1,255 DN 35
LGInt 13,050 DN 350
HITEJINRO 35,000 UP 450
Yuhan 51,000 DN 1,000
SLCORP 13,400 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 141,000 DN 2,000
DaelimInd 81,200 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,650 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 28,900 DN 650
DOOSAN 38,950 DN 1,350
KISWire 14,000 DN 600
LotteFood 378,500 DN 8,000
KCC 148,000 DN 5,000
NEXENTIRE 5,930 DN 210
CHONGKUNDANG 101,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 54,500 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 91,900 DN 1,800
HankookShellOil 255,000 DN 4,500
TaekwangInd 755,000 DN 20,000
