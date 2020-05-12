KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SsangyongCement 5,080 DN 40
Donga Socio Holdings 86,300 DN 2,800
SK hynix 85,700 UP 1,200
Youngpoong 533,000 DN 20,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,100 DN 800
SamsungF&MIns 183,500 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,650 DN 350
Kogas 26,900 DN 600
Hanwha 18,800 DN 400
DB HiTek 27,400 DN 400
CJ 77,300 DN 1,500
JWPHARMA 29,500 DN 450
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9760 DN540
KiaMtr 29,700 DN 850
Binggrae 67,000 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,110 UP 180
GS Retail 38,400 UP 350
POSCO 170,000 DN 6,000
SPC SAMLIP 73,300 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG SDS 176,000 DN 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,300 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 3,025 DN 140
GCH Corp 22,850 DN 150
LotteChilsung 108,500 DN 3,000
DB INSURANCE 45,350 DN 850
SamsungElec 47,900 DN 500
NHIS 9,110 DN 280
SK Discovery 27,000 UP 250
LS 34,900 DN 1,000
GC Corp 150,000 UP 500
GS E&C 23,850 DN 700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,400 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 284,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 124,500 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,370 DN 150
SKC 48,600 DN 1,300
HYUNDAILIVART 14,300 UP 3,300
BukwangPharm 27,600 UP 3,250
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,350 DN 550
Ottogi 530,000 DN 4,000
(MORE)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
5
BTS joins Obamas, Lady Gaga in YouTube virtual commencement next month
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
3
(LEAD) Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
4
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
5
(6th LD) Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 94