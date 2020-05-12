KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 33,950 UP 700
DaeduckElec 8,210 0
MERITZ SECU 3,230 UP 25
HtlShilla 80,700 UP 900
Hanmi Science 30,500 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 118,500 UP 2,000
Hanssem 80,200 UP 3,300
KSOE 78,200 DN 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 15,550 UP 600
OCI 38,500 DN 850
LS ELECTRIC 36,600 DN 1,450
KorZinc 369,500 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,100 DN 100
SYC 38,650 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 29,550 DN 850
IS DONGSEO 25,850 DN 550
S-Oil 66,300 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 142,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI WIA 32,600 DN 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 69,700 DN 1,400
Mobis 170,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,650 DN 800
HDC HOLDINGS 9,460 DN 220
S-1 86,600 DN 400
Hanchem 85,000 DN 2,100
DWS 23,850 DN 650
UNID 41,650 0
SKTelecom 210,000 UP 5,000
S&T MOTIV 35,500 DN 600
HyundaiElev 62,100 DN 1,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,400 DN 650
SamsungSecu 27,700 DN 800
Hanon Systems 8,840 DN 330
SK 181,000 UP 2,000
DAEKYO 4,615 DN 210
GKL 14,650 DN 550
KEPCO 21,450 DN 450
Handsome 27,000 DN 600
COWAY 60,900 DN 3,500
(MORE)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
5
BTS joins Obamas, Lady Gaga in YouTube virtual commencement next month
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
3
(LEAD) Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
4
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
5
(6th LD) Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 94