KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,300 DN 2,200
IBK 7,440 DN 160
KorElecTerm 31,500 DN 1,050
DSME 16,700 DN 400
DSINFRA 4,700 DN 185
DWEC 3,415 DN 120
Donga ST 90,300 DN 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,500 DN 500
CJ CheilJedang 287,500 UP 14,000
KEPCO KPS 30,200 DN 1,100
DongwonF&B 204,000 DN 1,000
DONGSUH 17,250 DN 500
BGF 4,545 DN 50
SamsungEng 11,100 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 100,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 3,220 DN 70
SAMSUNG CARD 29,000 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 16,800 DN 450
KT 23,650 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL194500 DN6000
LG Uplus 13,850 UP 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,750 DN 1,050
KT&G 77,200 DN 1,200
DHICO 3,840 DN 100
LG Display 10,400 DN 350
NCsoft 747,000 UP 48,000
NamhaeChem 7,560 DN 190
Kangwonland 23,800 DN 700
NAVER 219,500 UP 5,000
Kakao 214,500 UP 7,000
GS 36,950 DN 850
LGCHEM 338,000 DN 8,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,650 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,500 0
LGELECTRONICS 54,500 0
KEPCO E&C 16,250 DN 400
Celltrion 211,000 UP 500
Huchems 17,050 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,500 0
HANWHA LIFE 1,635 DN 65
