KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,100 DN 1,200
KIH 46,600 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 27,500 0
CJ CGV 21,750 DN 1,300
LIG Nex1 24,100 DN 400
Fila Holdings 31,600 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 99,400 DN 1,600
HANAFINANCIALGR 25,400 DN 850
LGH&H 1,419,000 DN 17,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 66,900 DN 2,900
LF 12,750 DN 400
FOOSUNG 6,780 DN 130
JW HOLDINGS 4,990 DN 50
SK Innovation 95,400 DN 2,100
AMOREPACIFIC 172,000 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 19,300 DN 700
KBFinancialGroup 31,550 DN 600
Hansae 11,500 DN 550
LG HAUSYS 54,800 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 24,650 DN 1,050
HanmiPharm 278,500 UP 7,500
KOLON IND 30,300 DN 700
BNK Financial Group 4,600 DN 185
emart 110,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY209 00 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 88,800 DN 2,800
COSMAX 84,300 DN 900
MANDO 24,050 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 592,000 UP 6,000
INNOCEAN 55,600 DN 1,600
Doosan Bobcat 23,950 DN 200
Netmarble 105,500 UP 5,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S238500 DN7000
ORION 126,000 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 149,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 81,400 DN 1,400
HDC-OP 19,250 DN 500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 15,450 DN 650
WooriFinancialGroup 7,850 DN 160
