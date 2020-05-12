S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 12, 2020
All Headlines 16:31 May 12, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.799 0.821 -2.2
3-year TB 0.886 0.926 -4.0
10-year TB 1.424 1.462 -3.8
2-year MSB 0.862 0.891 -2.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.173 2.198 -2.5
91-day CD 1.050 1.050 0.0
(END)
