Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:07 May 13, 2020
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/10 Sunny 0
Incheon 19/12 Sunny 0
Suwon 22/09 Sunny 0
Cheongju 24/10 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 24/08 Sunny 0
Gangneung 26/14 Sunny 0
Jeonju 23/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 23/09 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/13 Sunny 0
Daegu 26/11 Sunny 0
Busan 23/12 Sunny 0
(END)
