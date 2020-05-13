Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

May 13, 2020

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/12 Sunny 0

Suwon 22/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 24/10 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 24/08 Sunny 0

Gangneung 26/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 23/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 23/09 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/13 Sunny 0

Daegu 26/11 Sunny 0

Busan 23/12 Sunny 0

