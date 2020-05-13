Banks' Q1 net profit dips 18 pct on loan-loss provisions
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks saw their first-quarter earnings decline 17.8 percent from a year earlier due to increased loan-loss provisions, data showed Wednesday.
The combined net profit stood at 3.2 trillion won (US$2.6 billion) for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 4 trillion won a year earlier, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement.
Preliminary interest income for the first quarter stood at 10.1 trillion won, down 0.2 percent from a year earlier.
Loan-loss provisions jumped 42.5 percent on-year to 1 trillion won, the FSS said.
The average net interest margin of the banks, a key barometer of profitability, stood at 1.46 percent for the first quarter, down 0.15 percentage point from a year ago.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
2
S. Korea on alert over new wave of coronavirus cases
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea struggles to contain more club-linked virus cases
-
4
Infections linked to Itaewon clubs soar to 119
-
5
Instructor in trouble for lying about occupation after visit to Itaewon