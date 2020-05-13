Instructor in trouble for lying about occupation after visit to Itaewon
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Municipal authorities of Incheon, west of Seoul, said Wednesday they are planning to file a criminal complaint against a private academy instructor for lying about his occupation after his recent visit to a club in Seoul's Itaewon district, which has resulted in a cluster of coronavirus infections involving himself and eight others, including his students.
The instructor, identified only as a 25-year-old man, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after visiting King Club, one of Itaewon's entertainment spots that are emerging as a hotbed of the coronavirus, on the night of May 2.
The man, a university senior, reportedly told Incheon's quarantine officials in an early interview that he has no occupation, though he has been teaching at a private academy in the port city, about 50 kilometers west of Seoul.
As his statements did not match his movements, quarantine officials and police conducted a probe into his mobile phone location information and found he has taught young students at a private academy in Incheon's Michuhol Ward.
So far, five high school students attending the Incheon academy have tested positive for the coronavirus. A middle school student privately tutored by him and the student's mother have also contracted the virus. In addition, one of the academy's instructors has been confirmed to be infected.
Quarantine officials are seeking to prevent tertiary infections among people who have come into contact with the eight academy-related patients. For instance, they plan to conduct coronavirus tests on all people related to a church attended by one of the infected academy students, including 138 students and about 600 church members.
South Korea on Wednesday reported 26 more coronavirus cases following a cluster infection linked to clubs and bars in Seoul. The number of cases connected to bars and clubs in Itaewon has surpassed 100 amid growing concerns over a possible new wave of infections.
