S. Korea to block teenagers from using certain random chat apps
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Random chat applications that don't identify the user and save chat histories will be banned from being installed on teenagers' smartphones in South Korea, the government said Wednesday.
The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said it is planning to designate applications that provide free online chat services among strangers as "harmful to youths."
Under the plan, underage people can use online chatroom apps only when they have technical functions that identify the user, save conversations and report illegal activities.
The move is part of the government's follow-up measures after a high-profile online sexual exploitation case rocked the nation.
Dozens of victims, including more than 10 underage girls, were coerced by several perpetrators into performing gruesome sex acts and sharing the videos in pay-to-view chat rooms of the mobile messaging app Telegram.
According to ministry data, only 13.3 percent of 346 chat apps operating in South Korea require their users to identify themselves. Out of the total, 72.8 percent offer backup services and 55.8 percent reporting services.
"Those random chat apps have been widely used for digital sex crimes involving minors," the ministry said. "We are planning to create a safer online environment for teenagers."
The ministry said the designation is expected to take effect in the second half of the year after gathering opinions. And then, a three-month grace period will be given to app operators.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
2
S. Korea on alert over new wave of coronavirus cases
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea struggles to contain more club-linked virus cases
-
4
Infections linked to Itaewon clubs soar to 119
-
5
(2nd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102