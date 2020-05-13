Go to Contents Go to Navigation

E-Mart Q1 net profit down 36.2 pct. to 44.5 bln won

All Headlines 13:28 May 13, 2020

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 44.5 billion won (US$ 36.3 million), down 36.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 34.9 percent on-year to 48.4 billion won. Sales increased 13.6 percent to 5.21 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!