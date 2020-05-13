E-Mart Q1 net profit down 36.2 pct. to 44.5 bln won
May 13, 2020
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 44.5 billion won (US$ 36.3 million), down 36.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 34.9 percent on-year to 48.4 billion won. Sales increased 13.6 percent to 5.21 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
