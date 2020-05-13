Hanon Systems Q1 net income down 41.2 pct. to 33.2 bln won
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 33.2 billion won (US$ 27.1 million), down 41.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 59.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 93.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 17.2 percent to 1.67 trillion won.
The operating profit was 19.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
