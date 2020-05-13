Appellate court bans gov't from disclosing Samsung's work environment report
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's ruling in favor of Samsung Electronics Co.'s bid to ban the government from disclosing sensitive work environment-related information.
The Suwon High Court in Suwon, south of Seoul, said Samsung's work environment measurement report, which lists toxic materials to which company employees are exposed at its local chip plants, cannot be seen among corporate information that needs to be made public.
The ruling came after the world's largest memory chip provider filed a lawsuit in early 2019 to nullify the Ministry of Employment and Labor's decision to publicly disclose the company's work environment report upon petitions made by civic activists wanting to prove industrial accidents involving some Samsung employees who died years ago of leukemia or lymphoma.
A work environment report measures workers' level of exposure to toxic substances at a workplace and must be submitted to the ministry's regional labor offices every six months.
The Jungbu Regional Employment and Labor Office under the labor ministry had decided to open Samsung's work environment report to the public, but Samsung launched administrative litigation to block the government's move, saying the report contains confidential information on the company's semiconductor manufacturing process, plant layouts and core facilities.
The Central Administrative Appeals Commission accepted part of Samsung's appeals in July 2018 and ordered the labor ministry to disclose only part of the information from its work environment report.
The Suwon District Court also sided with Samsung last August, saying people's right to know details about Samsung's semiconductor manufacturing process and other confidential information cannot be seen as more important than the plaintiff's profits that should be protected from its competitors.
The Suwon High Court cited the same reason in ruling in favor of Samsung.
"Samsung's work environment report contains information that can provide inferences about the manufacturing process, facility layouts, production capacity and volume, and degree of process automation. That information belongs to the plaintiff's management and business secrets. So there is concern that its public disclosure may significantly harm the plaintiff's legitimate interests," said the high court.
The appellate court also cited that Samsung has disclosed work environment measurements to its employees in accordance with the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and measurement information on dangerous substances that can directly affect human health has become the subject of public disclosure.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
2
S. Korea on alert over new wave of coronavirus cases
-
3
Infections linked to Itaewon clubs soar to 119
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea struggles to contain more club-linked virus cases
-
5
Instructor in trouble for lying about occupation after visit to Itaewon