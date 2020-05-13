KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanwha 19,150 UP 350
HyundaiEng&Const 33,400 UP 300
SK hynix 83,600 DN 2,100
KiaMtr 29,700 0
Donga Socio Holdings 86,700 UP 400
CJ 79,000 UP 1,700
JWPHARMA 30,200 UP 700
Handsome 30,300 UP 3,300
DB HiTek 27,550 UP 150
Youngpoong 533,000 0
SamsungF&MIns 189,000 UP 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,800 UP 150
Kogas 27,150 UP 250
KCC 147,000 DN 1,000
SKNetworks 5,060 UP 50
ORION Holdings 14,500 UP 150
KISWire 14,000 0
LotteFood 373,000 DN 5,500
NEXENTIRE 5,880 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 101,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 309,500 UP 25,500
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,500 UP 3,150
BukwangPharm 26,250 DN 1,350
SBC 9,820 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,340 UP 340
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 49,450 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 29,450 UP 550
HITEJINRO 34,500 DN 500
Yuhan 51,100 UP 100
SLCORP 13,450 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 148,500 UP 7,500
DOOSAN 39,500 UP 550
DaelimInd 81,100 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 35,900 UP 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,700 DN 250
LotteChilsung 108,500 0
Shinsegae 239,000 DN 5,000
Nongshim 321,500 UP 13,000
SGBC 28,900 0
Hyosung 68,300 DN 900
(MORE)
