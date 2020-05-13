KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE 37,500 DN 450
AK Holdings 24,000 UP 150
Binggrae 67,000 0
GCH Corp 23,300 UP 450
HyundaiMtr 93,100 UP 1,200
AmoreG 55,100 UP 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,170 UP 60
POSCO 173,000 UP 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 73,300 0
SAMSUNG SDS 179,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,900 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 3,030 UP 5
DB INSURANCE 47,200 UP 1,850
SamsungElec 48,550 UP 650
NHIS 9,140 UP 30
SK Discovery 27,050 UP 50
LS 34,850 DN 50
GC Corp 149,500 DN 500
GS E&C 24,350 UP 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,650 UP 250
KPIC 129,000 UP 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,440 UP 70
SKC 51,100 UP 2,500
LGInt 13,250 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 3,925 0
Hyundai M&F INS 26,700 UP 1,000
TONGYANG 1,250 DN 5
Daesang 25,850 UP 1,450
HankookShellOil 257,500 UP 2,500
TaekwangInd 755,000 0
SsangyongCement 5,110 UP 30
KAL 18,200 DN 100
LG Corp. 60,700 DN 600
SsangyongMtr 1,485 DN 10
BoryungPharm 13,500 UP 300
L&L 11,050 0
NamyangDairy 316,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAILIVART 15,450 UP 1,150
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9700 DN60
MERITZ SECU 3,290 UP 60
